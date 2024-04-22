2024 Drama League Award Nominations Announced

Winners will be revealed during a ceremony on May 17.

The Drama League announced its 2024 award nominations honoring Broadway and off-Broadway productions on April 22.

The list is as follows:

Outstanding Production of a Play

The Comeuppance

Flex

Grief Hotel

The Hunt

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mother Play

Oh, Mary!

Patriots

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Wet Brain

Outstanding Revival of a Play

An Enemy of the People

Appropriate

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

Doubt: A Parable

The Effect

Mary Jane

Our Class

Purlie Victorious

Uncle Vanya

The White Chip

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Harmony

The Heart of Rock and Roll

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

Lempicka

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

Teeth

Water for Elephants

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Cabaret

Gutenberg! The Musical

Here Lies Love

I Can Get It For You Wholesale

Merrily We Roll Along

Monty Python’s Spamalot

The Who’s Tommy

The Wiz

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Tara Ahmadinejad, Grief Hotel

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Sam Gold, An Enemy of The People

Rupert Goold, The Hunt

Rupert Goold, Patriots

Jamie Lloyd, The Effect

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Lila Neugebauer, Uncle Vanya

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Eric Ting, The Comeuppance

Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Sarah Benson, Teeth

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Des McAnuff, The Who’s Tommy

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Alex Timbers, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Alex Timbers, Here Lies Love

Distinguished Performance

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen

Gabby Beans, Jonah

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Who’s Tommy

Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya

Jenn Colella, Suffs

Danny DeVito, I Need That

Caleb Eberhardt, The Comeuppance and An Enemy of the People

Alex Edelman, Just for Us

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Eden Espinosa, The Gardens of Anuncia and Lempicka

Paapa Essiedu, The Effect

Melissa Etheridge, Melissa Etheridge: My Window

Laurence Fishburne, Like They Do in the Movies

Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Willam Jackson Harper, Primary Trust and Uncle Vanya

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Eddie Izzard, Hamlet

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Nichelle Lewis, The Wiz

Maribel Martinez, Bees and Honey

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Tobias Menzies, The Hunt

Cynthia Nixon, The Seven Year Disappear

Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious, A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch

Patrick Page, All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain

Nicole Ari Parker, The Refuge Plays

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Aubrey Plaza, Danny and The Deep Blue Sea

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret

Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret

Conrad Ricamora, Here Lies Love and Oh, Mary!

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Zenzi Williams, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch

Jehan O. Young, The Cotillion

Special Awards

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater – Jonathan Groff

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – Schele Williams

Contribution to the Theater – Jessica Lange

Gratitude Award – Kandi Burruss

