Vassar and New York Stage and Film Announce More Powerhouse Casting

Vassar and New York Stage and Film have announced additional casting for its Powerhouse Season, which concludes July 28.

Goddess (July 26-28), conceived and directed by Saheem Ali, with music and lyrics by Michael Thurber, book by Jocelyn Bioh, and additional lyrics by Mkhululi Z. Mabija, will feature Phoenix Best, Rodrick Covington, Amber Iman, Janelle McDermoth, Abena Mensah-Bonsu, Adesola Osakalumi, Lance Roberts, Avery Smith, and Antoine L. Smith.

The Best We Could (a family tragedy) (July 25-27), by Emily Feldman and directed by Daniel Aukin, will feature Eboni Booth, Kristin Griffith, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, Lisa Joyce, and Frank Wood.

Becky Nurse of Salem (July 19 at 8pm), written and directed by Sarah Ruhl, will feature Mark Bedard, Brian Kerwin, David McElwee, Ann McDonough, Polly Noonan, Susannah Perkins, and Miriam Silverman.

Delusion by Proxy (July 20 at 12pm), by Brooke Adams and directed by Ethan Silverman, will feature Caroline Aaron, Lynne Adams, Sarah Deaver, Sara Ettner, and Peter Gerety.

The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin (July 20 at 5pm), by Jessica Huang and directed by Kip Fagan, will feature Kim Blanck, Caroline Hewitt, Kaipo Schwab, David Shih, Ricardo Vázquez, and Jeena Yi.

The Excavation of Mary Anning (July 21 at 4pm), by Ian August and directed by Sammi Cannold, will feature Sami Bray, Alejandra Escalante, Vanessa Kai, Amy Jo Jackson, Nike Kadri, and Patrena Murray.