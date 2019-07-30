William Jackson Harper Joins the Audible Family With Wally Roux, Quantum Mechanic

Audible announced today that William Jackson Harper, who currently stars as Chidi in NBC's hit comedy series The Good Place, will be the voice of Wally Roux, Quantum Mechanic, a play by Nick Carr, to be released on August 1.

The piece is described as "a charming and sweet solo play that follows a teenage genius with a big imagination as he investigates a hiccup in the timespace fabric of his neighborhood." Harper joins Audible's growing catalogue of theatrical releases, which feature performances by Carey Mulligan, Billy Crystal, Alan Cumming, Kit Harington, Patti Smith, Billy Crudup, Sean Hayes, and more.

Wally Roux, Quantum Mechanic is one of the first commissions from Audible's $5 million Emerging Playwrights Fund. The Emerging Playwright Fund enables the creation of original plays driven by language and voice, keeping with Audible's core commitment to elevate listening experiences through powerful, vocal storytelling.