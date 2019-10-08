Will Swenson to Join Eden Espinosa and Karen Olivo in Brooklyn: The Musical Concert

Additional casting has been announced for the upcoming one-night-only concert staging of the short-lived 2004 Broadway production of Brooklyn: The Musical on October 21 at Brooklyn Steel.

Will Swenson (as Taylor Collins), Julie Reiber, Horace V. Rogers, and Caren Lyn Tackett will join fellow original cast members Eden Espinosa (Brooklyn), Karen Olivo (Faith), and Ramona Keller (Paradice). Quentin Earl Darrington completes the company as Streetsinger.

The 15th anniversary concert will benefit the Covenant House Foundation. Written by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, Brooklyn opened October 21, 2004, at the Plymouth Theatre and ran for 311 performances. Directed by Jeff Calhoun, the musical tells the story of Brooklyn, a Parisian orphan who travels to the United States in search of her father.