Watch #WhileWeBreathe: A Night of Creative Protest Here at 9pm ET

TheaterMania is proud to stream #WhileWeBreathe: A Night of Creative Protest tonight at 9pm ET. The event benefits NAACP Legal Defense Fund, The Bail Project, Black Organizing for Leadership and Dignity, BYP 100, Forced Trajectory Project, Justice Committee, and Southerners on New Ground. Donate directly here, or split your donation between all seven organizations.

Watch the show below live starting at 9pm ET:

The event includes new works written by Lee Edward Colston II, Arvind Ethan David, Cheryl L. Davis, Nathan Alan Davis, Steve Harper, Azure D. Osborne-Lee, Liza Jessie Peterson, Bianca Sams, Keenan Scott II, Aurin Squire, and Khari Wyatt.

Directors include Steve H. Broadnax III, Carl Cofield, Bianca LaVerne Jones, Patricia McGregor, Pratibha Parmar, Charles Randolph-Wright, Kirya Traber, and Tamara Tunie.

The cast includes Birgundi Baker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Bryan Terrell Clark, Neil Brown Jr., Keith Eric Chappelle, Kevin R. Free, Alfie Fuller, Marcus Henderson, Chris Herbie Holland, Ty Jones, Patina Miller, Lori Elizabeth Parquet, Esau Pritchett, Michele Shay, Hailey Stone, Will Swenson, TL Thompson, and Lynn Whitfield.

Shannon Baker Davis, ACE is the Supervising Editor. Amanda Kay Price is the Post-Production Producer. The editors are AJ Francois, Aric Lewis, and Aimee Jennings. Shane Harris is the Colorist. Casting is by Venus Kanani, CSA and Stewart/Whitley. Music is provided and composed by Segun Akinola. Music clearances by Concord Music. Digital marketing is conducted by Situation Interactive, traditional marketing is by SpotCo, and the trailer is by Way To Blue. Pro-bono legal representation is by Sidley Austin LLP. Matt Ross Public Relations is the press representative. Special thanks to Leigh Dana Jackson, Nichelle Carr, Lisa Gifford, Bond Theatricals, and Olivier Sultan.

Donate directly here, or split your donation between all seven organizations.