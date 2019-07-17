Watch Jin Ha Sing "Talent" From Road Show

New York City Center has released a rehearsal clip of Jin Ha singing "Talent" from Road Show, the final production of both their 75th anniversary season and the 2019 Encores! Off-Center series. Check it out below:

Road Show was written by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, and the City Center production will be directed and choreographed by Will Davis, with music direction by James Moore. The cast will feature Chuck Cooper (Papa Mizner), Raúl Esparza (Wilson Mizner), Jin Ha (Hollis Bessemer), Mary Beth Peil (Mama Mizner), and Brandon Uranowitz (Addison Mizner).

The musical is described as follows: "Road Show tells the somewhat true story of the Mizner brothers who inherit a small fortune at the turn of the 20th century and set out to grab their piece of the American dream in a country where anything seems possible."