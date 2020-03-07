The Weekend Report: Site-Specific Baby, Starring Alice Ripley, Returns

Welcome to TheaterMania's Weekend Report, where you'll find recent news stories from the New York theater scene and beyond.

Alice Ripley in a promotional image for Baby.

(© Michael Kushner)

Baby Got Back

Out of the Box Theatrics will present a return engagement of its site-specific revival of the musical Baby, April 17-May 10 at Theatrelab. It is directed and choreographed by Ethan Paulini.

With a book by Sybille Pearson, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., Baby follows three couples on a university campus dealing with the painful, rewarding and unexpectedly funny consequences of the universal experience of pregnancy and parenthood.

Baby stars Tony winner Alice Ripley as Arlene, Elizabeth Flemming as Lizzie, Robert H. Fowler as Alan, Gabrielle McClinton as Nicki, Drama Desk nominee Evan Ruggiero as Danny, and Christina Sajous as Pam, with Marisa Kirby, Sy Chounchaisit, and Jorge Donoso.

The production will have music direction by Cody Dry, production design by Rien Schlecht, lighting design by Scout Hough, and sound design by Alan Waters. Stage manager is Kara Procell.

Announcements

• Beth Stafford Laird will take on the role of Anya in the national tour of Anastasia beginning April 7 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Lila Coogan, who originated the part on tour, will play her last performance on April 5 at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis.

• Carolyn Kettig, Jeff Marlow, Rod McLachlan, Roxanna Hope Radja, and Charlie Semine will star in Selina Fillinger's Faceless at San Diego's Old Globe. Gaye Taylor Upchurch directs the drama, running March 28-April 26.

• Irish Repertory Theatre has extended Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory through March 29.

• Witness Uganda creators Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews will team with playwright Donja R. Love (Sugar in Our Wounds) to create a new musical about the non-profit organization Drive Change, which provides formerly incarcerated youth with culinary training and job development.

• Irish Rep will present the concert Gregory Harrington and Friends on April 27.

• Tim Chiou, Samantha Quan, Maureen Sebastian, Paco Tolson, and Eugene Young will star in Qui Nguyen's Poor Yella Rednecks, directed by May Adrales. The Manhattan Theatre Club production starts May 12 at New York City Center.

• Barzin Akhavan, Danaya Esperanza, Stephanie Roth Haberle, Brandon Mendez Homer, Paco Lozano, Keren Lugo, Daniel José Molina, Reynaldo Piniella, and Simone Recasner will star in the Public Theater's Mobile Unit tour of Cymbeline, traveling through the boroughs April 16-May 15, with a sit down run at the Public May 18-June 7. Carl Cofield directs.

• Irish Rep's The Smuggler: A Monologue in Verse will feature scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Linda Quadrino, lighting design by Michael O'Connor, and sound design by Fan Zhang. Michael Palmer will serve as production stage manager.

