The Play That Goes Wrong Will Reopen Off-Broadway in October

The off-Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong will resume performances at New World Stages on October 15.

Cowritten by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theater. The play introduces the "Cornley University Drama Society," who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery. But as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong…does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong began performances at the Lyceum Theatre on March 9, 2017, ahead of an April 2 opening. As of its January 6, 2019, closing, the Broadway production played 27 previews and 745 performances. Directed by Matt DiCarlo, the show opened at New World Stages – Stage 4 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. It features a Tony-winning set by Nigel Hook, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Jeremy Cunningham, and sound design by Beth Lake. The original Broadway production was directed by Mark Bell and featured lighting design by Ric Mountjoy and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

In a statement, the Tony Award-winning set remarked "To say I was unhinged during this time, would be an understatement. It's just great to be back on the boards again."