Six, Moulin Rouge!, Wicked Set to Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The casts of Six, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Wicked will perform during this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, to be held Thursday, November 25, beginning at 9am live in person and on NBC.

Performers during the telecast this year will also include the Radio City Rockettes, Carrie Underwood, aespa, Jimmie Allen, Jon Batiste, Blue's Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz and former hosts of Blue's Clues Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, the cast of Peacock's Girls5eva (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps), Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees, and Tauren Wells. There will also be a preview of Annie Live!

New balloons this year will include a Funko Pop! inspired by "Baby Yoda" (Grogu) from The Mandalorian, Ronald McDonald, and Pikachu and Eevee, joining classics like SpongeBob SquarePants, Wimpy Kid, Astronaut Snoopy, and the Pillsbury Doughboy. The annual inflation event will take place noon-6pm on Wednesday, November 24, on the Upper West Side, with all visitors required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

The parade will kick off at 77th Street and Central Park West, head down 6th Avenue, and end at Macy's Herald Square. Public viewing will be set up along designated portions of the route. Home viewers can watch beginning at 9am on NBC, hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker of The Today Show.