RunDisney Virtual Marathon Series Will Host Lion King 5Ks This Spring and Summer

The runDisney marathon series will celebrate The Lion King this summer with three 5K races for participants to do at home.

The virtual challenges will mark the sixth anniversary of the series, and the three separate, 3.1-mile marathons are themed around the original animated film, the Broadway production, and the 2019 screen remake. Those who enter will receive commemorative themed medals, and participants in all three marathons, totaling 9.3 miles, will receive a fourth commemorative medal, as well.

This virtual race begins April 8 and continues through August 31. Participants are able to do the event on their own time and in the location of their choice, and are expected to finish the distance in any interval or pace within the designated timeframe.

For more information and entry fees, click here.