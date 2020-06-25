Richard Nelson Will Premiere a New Zoom Apple Family Play in July

Richard Nelson will launch a new Apple Family play, And So We Come Forth: The Apple Family: A Dinner on Zoom, on Wednesday, July 1, at 7:30pm ET. The play will be available to watch for free on YouTube for eight weeks or on the production's website.

Set in July 2020, And So We Come Forth finds the Apples talking about their fears and hopes, who they are, what has been lost, and where they now belong in a world that keeps becoming more and more uncertain. The production will be a fundraiser for the Actors Fund.

Nelson will direct cast members Stephen Kunken (Tim), Sally Murphy (Jane), Maryann Plunkett (Barbara), Laila Robins (Marian), and Jay O. Sanders (Richard), who will be performing from their homes.

The play is the latest in Nelson's Apple Family saga, which premiered in 2010. The most recent of which, the Public Theater production of What Do We Need to Talk About?, premiered on April 29 and has been viewed more than 80,000 times in over 30 countries.

Click here to watch on July 1.