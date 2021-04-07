Mary-Louise Parker and Eric McCormack to Lead Paula Vogel's The Baltimore Waltz

Mary-Louise Parker and Eric McCormack will star in a virtual production of Paula Vogel's Obie-winning The Baltimore Waltz, streaming Thursday, April 29, at 8pm ET and available for a limited time only.

Presented by Broadway's Best Shows as part of the Spotlight on Plays series, the play will be directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. Parker will play Anna, McCormack will play Carl, and Brandon Burton will round out the cast as the Third Man.

The Baltimore Waltz follows sister and brother Anna and Carl as they traverse Europe in search of hedonistic pleasure and a cure for her terminal illness. The play is Vogel's response to the death of her brother from AIDS complications.

Proceeds from the production will be donated to the Actors Fund.