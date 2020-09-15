Macy's Announces Plans for Modified Thanksgiving Day Parade Made for Television Only

The 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place this year in a modified edition that will only be viewable on television and online.

This year's parade will forgo its normal 2.5-mile route from the Upper West Side to Herald Square, and will instead contain all events inside Herald Square. The parade will feature 75 percent fewer participants than usual, with performances filmed over a two-day period and the massive balloons being attached to vehicles instead of held. No one under the age of 18 will be allowed to take part, with all previously selected high school and college marching bands being deferred to the 2021 parade.

Spectators will not be allowed to watch the events unfold in person, and Macy's will not hold its annual balloon blow-up event in front of the Museum of Natural History, either.

Full details will be announced in the next few weeks.