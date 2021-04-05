Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci Set for NBC Vaccination Special

Former first lady Michelle Obama will team up with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more for a televised NBC special encouraging the American public to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Roll Up Your Sleeves, presented by Walgreens, will air on Sunday, April 18, at 7pm ET/PT.

Dr. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Adviser to the President, will be interviewed by Matthew McConaughey, and will separate fact from fiction about the vaccination process. Obama, Miranda, and others will take part in segments that will educate audiences about making the decision to get vaccinated in an effort to end the pandemic.

The show will also feature comedic and musical performances, with an overriding message to get vaccinated when it's your turn so the country can get back on track.