Lear deBessonet Named New Artistic Director of Encores!

New York City Center has named Lear deBessonet as the new artistic director of the long-running Encores! series.

DeBessonet is an Obie-winning director who founded the Public Theater's Public Works program. Among her credits are Miss You Like Hell, Good Person of Szechwan, and Big River and Pump Boys and Dinettes for Encores!

Currently resident director of the series, deBessonet will continue working alongside outgoing artistic director Jack Viertel throughout the 2020 season and assume her new role beginning with the 2021 season. DeBessonet will be the first new artistic director to lead the series since Viertel was appointed in 2000. She will direct Thoroughly Modern Millie for Encores! in 2020.