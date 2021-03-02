Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, and Bridges of Madison County Cast Set for Reunion Event

Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale, and the cast of The Bridges of Madison County will reunite for a two-hour live panel event on Monday, March 15, at 8pm ET. All donations and proceeds from the event will benefit the Actors Fund.

O'Hara and Pasquale will be joined by Bridges writers Marsha Norman and Jason Robert Brown, director Bartlett Sher, and co-stars Hunter Foster, Caitlin Kinnunen, and Derek Klena. The event is part of The Jesse Walker Show, with Walker moderating.

Based on the novel by Robert James Waller, which tells the story of an Iowa farmwife who embarks on a life-changing four-day love affair with a traveling photographer, The Bridges of Madison County ran on Broadway in 2014 and won Tonys that year for Best Score and Best Orchestrations.

Watch our music video of O'Hara and Pasquale recording "One Second and a Million Miles'' below: