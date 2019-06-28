Wilson Cruz, George Salazar, and More to Perform at WorldPride Closing Ceremony

NYC Pride, the official host of WorldPride NYC and Stonewall 50, announced further details about the finale for NYC Pride's WorldPride Closing Ceremony, to be held on Sunday, June 30, at 7pm in Times Square.

The finale will feature performers from 20 hit Broadway shows including Be More Chill, Hadestown, Hamilton, Mean Girls, Oklahoma!, Waitress, and more. Among the many Broadway stars are Shoshana Bean, Wilson Cruz, and George Salazar, who will all come together for a final performance of "Seasons of Love" from the musical Rent.

Stonewall 50 will be comprised of more than 25 different events for LGBTQIA and allied people during the full month of June 2019. Throughout the course of the celebration, all WorldPride events will ladder up to the foundational theme, "Millions of Moments of Pride."