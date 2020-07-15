Freestyle Love Supreme to Offer Virtual Summer Classes

Freestyle Love Supreme, the improv troupe founded by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale, is offering virtual summer classes for adults and youth.

The adult classes will cover an introduction to beatboxing, finding your flow, and improv storytelling, while the youth sessions will focus on telling our truths through improv and building confidence while also giving a foundation in basic freestyle skills. Every Thursday, the summer youth sessions, Freestyle Clubhouse (ages 7 to 11) and Freestyle Teens Supreme (ages 12 to 17), will be offered 7pm-8pm ET. The classes are $25 per class or $90 for four classes.

In August, the Freestyle Love Supreme Academy will offer two weeks of Remote Summer Camp with some of the best voices on Broadway. The two sessions are August 10-14 (ages 7 to 12), 1pm-3:30pm ET, and August 17-21 (ages 13 to17), 1pm-3:30pm ET. Remote Summer Camp is $300 per student, and scholarships are available.

The FLS Academy is the first ever freestyle school created and run directly by FLS members, including teachers and guest facilitators, in partnership with long-time FLS producers Kail, Miranda, Ars Nova founders Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Hamilton co-producer Jill Furman.

In addition, Freestyle Love Supreme's upcoming Hulu documentary, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, premieres on Friday, July 17. The troupe recently completed a sold-out run on Broadway.

For more information about FLS summer classes, click here.