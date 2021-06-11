Exclusive: Watch Korean Hadestown Star Hyung Gyun Zo Sing "Epic III"

A Korean-language production of Anaïs Mitchell's Tony-winning musical Hadestown is opening in August, and here's a sneak peek of cast member Hyung Hyun Zo singing "Epic III." The actor is one of three sharing the role of Orpheus in the show, which is set to play the LG Art Center in Seoul.

Hadestown is written by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, and developed with director Rachel Chavkin. Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. The production won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Musical, with additional Tonys going to Mitchell and Chavkin, among others.