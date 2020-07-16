Disney Plus to Stream New Documentary About Legendary Lyricist Howard Ashman

Disney Plus will stream the documentary Howard, about the life of Oscar-winning lyricist Howard Ashman, beginning Friday, August 7.

Directed by Don Hahn, the film explores Ashman's work, ranging from Little Shop of Horrors to Disney's Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid, his youth in Baltimore, his formative years in New York, and his untimely death from AIDS.

Howard features a treasure trove of archival footage and interviews with his longtime collaborator Alan Menken, as well as Disney voice artists Jodi Benson (Ariel) and Paige O'Hara (Belle), partner Bill Lauch, and many others.

Producers are Hahn and Lori Korngiebel at Stone Circle Pictures.

