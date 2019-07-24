2019 Broadway Flea Market Date Announced

The 2019 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will be held Sunday, September 22, in Shubert Alley and along West 44th and 45th Streets.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised $906,825. Since 1987, the 32 editions of this highly anticipated event have raised $14.5 million.

The current construction adjacent to and above Shubert Alley will not affect the footprint of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction. The live and silent auctions, which normally take place in the alley, can be set up around the construction's support structures. Unlike some other events held in the alley, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction has more flexibility in how to utilize the space, keeping the construction from becoming an obstacle.

Participants in the autograph table, photo booth, silent and live auctions, and show tables will be announced in September.