Theater District Eateries Bond 45, Joe Allen, and Glass House Tavern Announce Reopenings

Three beloved theater district restaurants have announced reopening dates in the the immediate future.

First to reopen is Bond 45, which is officially back as of today, June 23. The Italian restaurant and bar was formerly located on 45th Street, and reopened in 2017 within the Edison Hotel, next door to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. On weekends, Bond 45, owned by Fireman Hospitality Group, will host the burlesque show Speakeasy - Times Square. Fireman Hospitality Group will also open a new venture, Brooklyn Delicatessen, at 1501 Broadway in the Paramount Building next month.

Glass House Tavern, the bar and restaurant situated next door to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, is set to reopen on July 8, with a soft opening several days prior for friends and regulars. Glass House is a regular post-performance watering hole for audience members and theater professionals alike.

Finally, Joe Allen and its famous walls filled with posters of Broadway flops, will throw open its doors once again on August 18, with sibling restaurants Orso and Bar Centrale reopening in September. The 50-year-old eatery is named for its owner, who died at the age of 87 in February.