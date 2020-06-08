Broadway's Ali Stroker, LaChanze, and More Take Part in Central Park Challenge

On Saturday, the Young Adult Institute held its virtual Central Park Challenge to raise funds that will benefit the intellectual and developmental disabilities community. The event raised over $300,000.

Among the approximately 8,500 participants were Tony winners Ali Stroker, LaChanze, and Kelli O'Hara, along with Hamilton's Miguel Cervantes, Girl From the North Country's Mare Winningham, and The Prom's Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla.

"We are just grateful for the outpouring of support from people all over the nation," said George Contos, CEO of YAI. "In today's society, with so many people emotionally impacted and deeply affected in unimaginable ways, especially in the I/DD community, it's important that we band together and celebrate this resilient community, providing them with the love and support that is so desperately needed at times like these."

For more information on YAI, click here.