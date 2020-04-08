Alec Baldwin to Lead Orphans Reading Live Stream This Weekend

Alec Baldwin will lead a live reading of Lyle Kessler's Broadway drama Orphans on Saturday, April 11, at 9pm ET. The drama will be presented by the Australia-based Red Line Productions and streamed by the Sydney-based Canvas Collective.

Baldwin will take on the role of Harold, which he played on Broadway in 2013. He will be joined by Australian actors Aaron Glenane and Andrew Henry, who performed the work at Sydney's Old Fitz Theatre in 2015. New York stage vet Judy Jerome will read stage directions. All will be performing from the comfort of their own homes.

The Orphans stream is free, though viewers will have the option to purchase a ticket if they see fit, with proceeds going to support Red Line Productions. Click here to watch.

Broadcast times vary depending on timezone. It will air on April 11 at 6pm PT and April 12 at 2am BST and 11am AEST. It is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.