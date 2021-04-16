Adam Schlesinger Tribute Concert to Take Place in May

The music industry will pay tribute to late songwriter Adam Schlesinger, who died of Covid-19 in April 2020, with a tribute concert airing May 5 at 8pm ET.

The tribute is produced by Jody Porter, Schlesinger's longtime Fountains of Wayne bandmate, and will benefit MusiCares and the Bowery Electric, where the streaming production will be primarily recorded. Tickets are $20 and the show will be seen on the Rolling Live platform.

Joining Porter and his band the Berlin Waltz will be Schlesinger collaborators Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Taylor Hanson and James Iha of his band Tinted Windows, Mickey Dolenz, Chris Carraba, and Mike Viola. The concert will also feature Courtney Love, Sean Ono Lennon, Drew Carey, Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch, John Gallagher Jr., and others.

Schlesinger was Tony-nominated for his score of the musical Cry-Baby, and also penned music for An Act of God and the forthcoming musical The Bedwetter. With Bloom, he penned songs for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend throughout its television run.

Get tickets here.