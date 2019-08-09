Will Brittain and More to Join Idina Menzel in West Coast Premiere of Skintight

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for its West Coast premiere of Joshua Harmon's Skintight, to run September 3-October 6, with opening night set for September 12.

In addition to the previously announced Idina Menzel — who originated the role of Jodi Isaac off-Broadway — the rest of the cast will include Will Brittain (Kong: Skull Island) as Trey, Eli Gelb (The Twenty-Seventh Man) as Benjamin Cullen, Tony Award nominee Harry Groener (Indecent) as Elliot Isaac, Kimberly Jürgen (The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe) as Orsolya, and Jeff Skowron (The Lion King) as Jeff. Daniel Aukin will once again direct.

Menzel stars as Jodi, a woman "reeling from her ex-husband's engagement to a much younger woman. Jodi turns to her famous fashion-designer dad for support. Instead, she finds him wrapped up in his West Village townhouse with Trey. Who's 20. And not necessarily gay. But probably an adult film star. At least, according to Jodi's son. Who's also 20. And definitely gay."