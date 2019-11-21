Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and More Join the Latest Crosswalk the Musical

With Frozen II coming out in wide release tomorrow, November 22 (read our review here), Late Late Show host James Corden decided to celebrate by inviting voice stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad for a special live Crosswalk the Musical performance of Frozen on an intersection in Los Angeles. Check out the entire segment below, complete with a behind-the-scenes sing-off between Menzel and Corden as they vie for the role of Elsa in this particular live production.