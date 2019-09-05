Eric McCormack, Melissa Benoist, and More Set for Concert for America

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley have announced casting for the next iteration of Concert for America, to take place at UCLA's Royce Hall on Saturday, September 21. This will be the 13th Concert for America benefit.

Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist (Supergirl), Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady (Let's Make a Deal), Liz Callaway (singing her Oscar-nominated song from the film Anastasia), Marcia Cross (Desperate Housewives), Kate Flannery (The Office), Grant Gustin (singing Benj Pasek & Justin Paul's "Running Home to You" from The Flash), Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story), Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen), Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Emmy and Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf (Hillary and Clinton), Grammy Award winner Melissa Manchester, Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), Caroline Rhea (Disney Channel's Sydney to the Max), Gina Torres (Pearson), and more will make appearances.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the National Immigration Law Center, an organization whose mission is to defend and advance the rights and opportunities of low-income immigrants and their families. The event will be also be livestreamed via Facebook Live and at ConcertforAmerica.com.