Brian Stokes Mitchell to Join Renée Fleming and Dove Cameron in The Light in the Piazza

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will return to the stage to star in LA Opera's upcoming production of Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas's The Light in the Piazza.

Mitchell will take on the role of Signor Naccarelli, opposite soprano Renée Fleming as Margaret Johnson and Emmy winner Dove Cameron as Clara Johnson. Fleming and Cameron reprise performances they originated last summer in England.

The Light in the Piazza is directed by Daniel Evans, conducted by Kimberly Grigsby, and designed by Robert Jones (set), Brigitte Reiffenstuel (costumes), and Mark Henderson (lighting).

The production runs October 12-20 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.