Watch Scenes From the New London Revival of Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Disney's Beauty and the Beast is coming to London this summer in a newly reimagined staging running June 24-September 17 at the London Palladium. Heading the company are Courtney Stapleton and Shaq Taylor as Belle and the Beast, alongside Gavin Lee as Lumiere, and more. Here's a first look at the production, which is currently touring the UK.

Rounding out the cast are Tom Senior as Gaston, Sam Bailey as Mrs. Potts, Nigel Richards as Cogsworth, Martin Ball as Maurice, Samantha Bingley as Wardrobe, Emma Caffrey as Babette, and Louis Stockil as Le Fou. The ensemble includes Richard Astbury, Sarah Benbelaid, Jake Bishop, Pamela Blair, Liam Buckland, Jasmine Davis, Matthew Dawkins, Autumn Draper, Daisy Edwards, Alyn Hawke, George Hinson, Jennifer Louise Jones, Brontë Lavine, Thomas-Lee Kidd, David McIntosh, Aimee Moore, Sam Murphy, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Emily Squibb, Grace Swaby, India Thornton and Rhys West.

Matt West directs and choreographs the show, which has a score by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice, and a book by Linda Woolverton. The creative team includes Stan Meyer (sets), Ann Hould-Ward (costumes), Natasha Katz (lighting), John Shivers (sound), Darryl Maloney (video/projections), David H. Lawrence (hair), Jim Steinmeyer (illusions), David Chase (dance arrangements), Danny Troob (orchestrations), and Michael Kosarin (musical supervisor).