Watch: David Harbour, Bill Pullman, and More Discuss West End Debut of Theresa Rebeck's Mad House

The world premiere of Theresa Rebeck's new play Mad House is currently making its West End debut at the Ambassadors Theatre, with a star-studded cast led by David Harbour and Bill Pullman.

Moritz von Stuelpnagel directs the new dark comedy, about a dying family patriarch and his children, who are all fighting for their rightful inheritance. Akiya Henry, Sinead Matthews, Stephen Wight, Hanako Footman, and Charlie Oscar complete the cast.

Watch Harbour, Pullman, Rebeck, and more discuss the new play below: