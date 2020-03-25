R&H Movie Night Continues With Oklahoma! Starring Hugh Jackman

Following last Friday's debut watch party featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is partnering with BroadwayHD for this week's presentation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! — the 1998 Royal National Theatre production, starring Hugh Jackman as Curly.

The performance will be available for free on BroadwayHD beginning this Friday, March 27, at 8pm ET. Oklahoma! will be available to stream for free through Sunday, March 29.

Directed by Trevor Nunn, choreographed by Susan Stroman, and starring Hugh Jackman in his international breakout performance, this 1998 production transferred to the West End for a six month run, followed by a Broadway run in 2002 with Josefina Gabrielle as Laurey and Shuler Hensley as Jud joining from the West End cast.