Mark Rylance to Star in New London Production of Jez Butterworth's Jerusalem

Mark Rylance will return to the role of Johnny "Rooster" Byron in a new revival of Jez Butterworth's Jerusalem, Sonia Friedman Productions announced today on Twitter.

Rylance won Tony and Olivier Awards for his performance in the three-hour play, which opened at the Royal Court in 2009, the West End in 2010, and on Broadway in 2011. The dark comedy will once again be staged by director Ian Rickson and will open in 2021 at a London venue to be announced.

Jerusalem is described as follows: "On St. George's Day, the morning of the local county fair, Johnny "Rooster" Byron, local waster and modern-day Pied Piper, is a wanted man. The council officials want to serve him an eviction notice, his son wants him to take him to the fair, Troy Whitworth wants to give him a serious kicking, and a motley crew of mates want his ample supply of drugs and alcohol."