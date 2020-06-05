Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Stage Prop Vehicle to Go Up for Auction

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang — the flying car — will go up for auction on Father's Day, June 21.

The massive vehicle will be part of a major sale of props from the 2015-17 UK/Ireland touring production of the similarly titled musical, which will go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers. The company points out that there are very few models of Chitty that exist in the world, so this is a unique opportunity for collectors of theatrical memorabilia.

Chitty cost 175,000 pounds to build, and the starting bid is 3,000 pounds. Other items up for auction are the Child Catcher's Bike, Baron Bomburst's car, Truly Scrumptious's motorcycle, and various props, including several inventions made by Caractacus Potts.

Click here for more information.