Wicked to Become the First Broadway Musical to Return to Touring

The hit musical Wicked will become the first Broadway musical to return to touring following the pandemic shutdown, with performances resuming as of August 3 at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.

Casting and additional information are still to be announced, though tickets for the Dallas run will go on sale beginning Friday, May 21. The Dallas Summer Musicals engagement will continue through September 5, and will be followed by engagements in Charlotte, Greensboro, Appleton, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Costa Mesa, Omaha, and Boston throughout 2021 and 2022.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.

