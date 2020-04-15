Fun Home at Chicago's Victory Gardens Theater to Stream for Two Weeks

Chicago's Victory Gardens Theatre will present a two-week streaming run of its acclaimed 2017 production of Fun Home, the theater has announced. Details and dates are still forthcoming.

Gary Griffin directed Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron's Tony-winning musical, which is based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel.

The company was led by Danni Smith as Alison, Hannah Starr as Medium Alison, and Sage Elliott Harper and Stella Rose Hoyt, who shared the role of Small Alison. Rob Lindley and McKinley Carter starred as Bruce and Helen Bechdel, with Danielle Davis as Joan, Joe Lino as Roy, Preetish Chakraborty as John Bechdel, and Leo Gonzalez as Christian Bechdel.

The production team included Doug Peck (musical director), Charlotte Rivard-Hoster (conductor), Yu Shibagaki (sets), Melissa Ng (costumes), Paul Whitaker (lighting), Ray Nardelli (sound), Mealah Heidenreich and Alec Long (props), and Jessica Forella (production stage manager).

We will update this story once dates are announced.