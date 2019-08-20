Watch Shoshana Bean Perform a Cut Song From Waitress

Waitress has released a video of Shoshana Bean performing "Door Number Three," the second track from What's Not Inside: The Lost Songs From Waitress. Check it out below:

What's Not Inside features outtakes and demos recorded by Sara Bareilles for the hit Broadway musical, which will continue to run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre through Sunday, January 5, 2020. Shoshana Bean has recently ended her engagement as Jenna, and is accompanied by the Waitress band.

Waitress, based on the 2007 film of the same name, features a book by Jessie Nelson, music by Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction from Diane Paulus. The current cast features Alison Luff, Charity Angel Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Mark Evans, Ben Thompson, Larry Marshall, Benny Elledge, Noah Galvin, Melody A. Betts, Tyrone Davis Jr., Andrew Fitch, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Arica Jackson, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Matt Kumangai, Tess Murphy, Everleigh Rotunno, Stephanie Torns and Dan Tracy.