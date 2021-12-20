Thoughts of a Colored Man Announces New Cast Members for 2022

Thoughts of a Colored Man, now running at the Golden Theatre, will welcome new cast members in the new year.

Kadeem Ali Harris, Reynaldo Piniella, and Christian Thompson will join the Broadway company starting January 4, 2022, replacing Da'Vinchi, Dyllón Burnside, and Luke James who will depart the show on January 2, 2022, due to prior commitments.

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, Thoughts of a Colored Man is described as follows: "As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary – together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century."

The ensemble cast currently features Esau Pritchett, Dyllón Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark, Da'Vinchi, Grammy Award nominee Luke James, Tony Award nominee Forrest McClendon, and Grammy Award nominee Tristan "Mack" Wilds.

When Thoughts of a Colored Man opened on October 13, it made history as the first Broadway show in history to be written, directed by, starring, and lead produced by Black men. The play is produced by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Kandi Burruss, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Samira Wiley. Tickets are available through March 20, 2022.