The Sound Inside, Starring Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman, Opens on Broadway

Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside, starring Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman, and directed by David Cromer, opened October 17 at Studio 54. Check out our photos from opening night below.

The Sound Inside is described as follows: "A Tenured Professor. A Talented Student. A Troubling Favor. The riveting and enthralling new play The Sound Inside is a stunningly suspenseful piece of theatre that proves: everyone has a story — the question is how it ends." The play premiered at Williamstown Theatre Festival in the summer of 2018.

The creative team includes Alexander Woodward (scenic design), David Hyman (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (original music & sound design), and Aaron Rhyne (projection design).