Thomas Sadoski, Michael Urie, and More Join the Broadway Cast of Grand Horizons

Casting has been announced for Second Stage's 10-week Broadway mounting of Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons, opening this winter at the Helen Hayes Theater. Performances will begin December 20 ahead of a January 23, 2020 opening.

Grand Horizons recently had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Directed by Leigh Silverman, the cast will feature Williamstown ensemble members Priscilla Lopez (Carla), Maulik Pancholy (Tommy), Ashley Park (Jess), and Thomas Sadoski (Ben). Michael Urie joins the cast as Brian (originated at WTF by Jesse Tyler Ferguson).

Grand Horizons is described as follows: "Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore, and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love."

The creative team includes scenic and costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.