Moulin Rouge! The Musical Is Among Our Critics' Top Faves This Week

Douglas

Hannah Gadsby is currently performing her new solo show Douglas at Daryl Roth Theatre.

(© Alan Moyle)

"Douglas may be coming to Netflix next year, but to see it live is an experience you shouldn't pass up." Read David Gordon's full review here.

Freddie Falls in Love

Matt Doyle and Melanie Moore star in Freddie Falls in Love at the Joyce Theater.

(© Justin Chao)

"Bittersweet nostalgia for those aching moments you end up defining by a Fiona Apple song you used to cry to in the shower is exactly what Al Blackstone conjures up with comedy and tenderness in his new theatrical dance piece, Freddie Falls in Love..." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

Little Gem

Marsha Mason, Lauren O'Leary, and Brenda Meaney star in Little Gem at Irish Repertory Theatre.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"Now is as good a time as any to introduce or reacquaint oneself with Little Gem, currently making its second appearance in New York City (after a run at the Flea in 2010) in a solid new production at Irish Repertory Theatre." Read Kenji Fujishima's full review here.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo star in Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

(© Matthew Murphy)

"There's just so much to hear and see. With Moulin Rouge!, [director Alex] Timbers firmly establishes himself as the heir to Franco Zeffirelli, making extravagant dreams a reality onstage." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Native Son / Measure for Measure

The Acting Company's productions of Native Son, left, featuring Katherine Renee Turner and Galen Ryan Kane; and Measure for Measure, right, featuring Jason Bowen, Keshav Moodliar, and Sam Lilja, are both playing in repertory at the Duke on 42nd Street.

(© T. Charles Erickson)

"...[T]he Acting Company's pairing of Measure for Measure and Native Son does call attention to cavalier attitudes toward black and female bodies and to the white patriarchy that seeks to control them." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

