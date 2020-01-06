Miguel Cervantes Will Be the Next Alexander Hamilton on Broadway

Miguel Cervantes, who closed the Chicago run of Hamilton as the title character on January 5, will star in the Broadway production beginning in approximately two months.

The Tribune printed the following quote from Hamilton lead producer, Jeffrey Seller: "Miguel will be our new leader and standard-bearer." The Broadway production's publicists have confirmed that Cervantes will be coming to Broadway, but have not yet announced dates.

Cervantes, who was an alternate in the role of Alexander Hamilton on Broadway in 2016, has led the Chicago production since its opening in the fall of 2016. His previous Broadway credits also include American Idiot and If/Then.

The Broadway cast of Hamilton currently stars Ryan Vasquez as Alexander Hamilton, Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton, Bryan Terrell Clark as George Washington, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Elizabeth Judd as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Euan Morton as King George, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.