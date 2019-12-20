Mean Girls Welcomes Social Media Star Cameron Dallas as Next Aaron Samuels

Producers of Broadway's Mean Girls have announced that social media star Cameron Dallas will make his Broadway debut as Aaron Samuels, playing a four-week run at the August Wilson Theatre during Kyle Selig's leave of absence. Dallas's first performance will be on January 14, 2020.

Dallas is a musician and social media entrepreneur who rose to fame through his creative use of Vine, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, where he cultivated over 40 million combined followers. Dallas has starred in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, and Carolina Herrera, and in 2016, he starred in and executive-produced a documentary series for Netflix called Chasing Cameron. Dallas signed with Columbia Records in 2018 and released his first single, "Why Haven't I Met You?"

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The Broadway cast is currently led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron; Reneé Rapp as Regina George; Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners; Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith; Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian; Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard; Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron, Ms. Norbury, and Mrs. George; Selig as Aaron Samuels; Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor; and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.