Greta Gerwig, Carrie Coon, and More at the Opening of Tracy Letts's Linda Vista

The Broadway production of Tracy Letts's play Linda Vista opened at Second Stage's Helen Hayes Theater on October 10.

Linda Vista is described as "a brutally comedic look at Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral. Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery — navigating blind dates, old friends, and new love. Full of opinions, yet short on self-examination, Wheeler must reconcile the man he has become with the man he wants to be."

Leading the cast as Wheeler is Ian Barford, who performs alongside Sally Murphy (Margaret), Caroline Neff (Anita), Chantal Thuy (Minnie), Jim True-Frost (Paul), Cora Vander Broek (Jules), and Troy West (Michael). Dexter Bullard directs.