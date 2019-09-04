Jonathan Pryce, Eileen Atkins Prepare for Broadway Returns in The Height of the Storm

Olivier winners Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce met the press on September 4 ahead of the Broadway run of Florian Zeller's The Height of the Storm.

Manhattan Theatre Club will present the play, translated by Christopher Hampton and directed by Jonathan Kent. The production will begin previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Tuesday, September 10, with opening night set for Tuesday, September 24.

The company of The Height of the Storm with director Jonathan Kent (right).

(© David Gordon)

The play is described as follows: "For 50 years the lives of André and Madeleine have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of an enduring marriage, until suddenly their life together begins to unravel, and this loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change."

Joining Pryce and Atkins are Lucy Cohu, Amanda Drew, James Hillier, and Lisa O'Hare. Pryce, Atkins, Cohu, Drew, and Hillier originated their roles at Wyndham's Theatre in London during the fall of 2018. The creative team for The Height of the Storm will include Anthony Ward (scenic and costume design), Hugh Vanstone (lighting design), Paul Groothuis (sound design), and Gary Yershon (composer).