Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Sturridge to Record Sea Wall / A Life for Audible

Audible has announced that Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge will record Sea Wall / A Life, to be released on a date to be announced later. The double bill of solo monologues runs through September 29 at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway.

Sea Wall, written by Simon Stephens and performed by Sturridge, is described as "an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable," while A Life, written by Nick Payne and performed by Gyllenhaal, is described as "an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love."

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, the creative team includes Laura Jellinek (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Peter Kaczorowski (lighting design), Fabian Obispo (sound design), and Stuart Earl (original music).