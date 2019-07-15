Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge Really Want You to Know the Title of Their Broadway Show

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge are returning to Sea Wall / A Life for a Broadway run at the Hudson Theatre, and they really want to make sure that audiences remember the full title of their play, slash included. So much so that they sung about it.

Sea Wall, written by Simon Stephens and performed by Sturridge, is described as "an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable," while A Life, written by Nick Payne and performed by Gyllenhaal, is described as "an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love."

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, the creative team includes Laura Jellinek (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Guy Hoare (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (sound design), and Stuart Earl (original music).

Performances take place at the Hudson Theatre July 26-September 29. The production originated at the Public Theater.