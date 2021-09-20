Initial List of Tony Awards Presenters and Performers Announced

An initial list of Tony Awards performers and presenters has been announced.

Annaleigh Ashford, Kerry Butler, Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Leslie Odom Jr., Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and BD Wong are in this initial announcement; additional names will be confirmed later this week.

The 2020 Tony Award winners will be announced on Sunday, September 26, as part of an ambitious concert airing on CBS, Paramount Plus, and the CBS App. Audra McDonald will host the presentation of the 74th annual Tony Awards, which will air exclusively on the streaming service Paramount Plus at 7pm ET that night. Leslie Odom Jr. will host the Broadway's Back concert at 9pm ET live on CBS, which will feature songs from the nominated shows, as well as the presentation of Best Musical, Best Play, and Best Revival of a Play.