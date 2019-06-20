Ian McKellen to Bring New Solo Show to the Hudson Theatre

Ian McKellen will return to Broadway for one night only in his new solo show Ian McKellen on Stage: With Tolkien, Shakespeare, Others and YOU! The performance will benefit the nonprofit organization Only Make Believe and will take place on November 5 at the Hudson Theatre.

The New York date follows a sold-out tour of over 80 regional theaters across the United Kingdom in celebration of McKellen's 80th birthday. The show starts with McKellen as Gandalf and ends with the invitation to act with him onstage. In between, there are performances from his repertoire ranging from Shakespeare to Tolkien, along with gossip, reminiscences, a Q&A, and even a song or two.

McKellen is a longtime supporter of Only Make Believe, a group that creates and performs interactive theater for children in hospitals, care facilities, and special education programs throughout the New York and Washington, DC, metropolitan areas, free of charge to every site, for every family and child.

The evening is presented by McKellen and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, with Sean Mathias directing.