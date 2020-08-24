Handicapping the Tonys: A Guide to the Shows Eligible in This Very Strange Season

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing have announced that they will present the 2020 Tony Awards this year after all, in a digital format. Details are scarce, but here's what we know: The newly determined cutoff date will be February 19, and therefore, the last two shows to open before the shutdown, West Side Story and Girl From the North Country, will not be eligible (the reason being they didn't invite enough voters to see them), nor will Six, which was supposed to open the night theaters closed.

Still, there are 18 productions and dozens of worthy actors and designers left to get nominated in 26 categories. Here, we look at the eligible shows, writers, directors, and choreographers from the season, and explain the various Tonys rules for categories that may not seem particularly full.

Antonio Cipriano, Lauren Patten, Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, and Kathryn Gallagher in Jagged Little Pill.

Best Musical

Eligible shows:

Jagged Little Pill

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

With only four productions eligible in this category, the committee only has to nominate three of them, unless the "difference in votes between the third highest ranked show and the fourth highest ranked show is ten percent or less." At which point, a fourth will be added.

Best Play

Ashley Park, Michael Urie, Jane Alexander, and James Cromwell in Grand Horizons.

Eligible shows:

A Christmas Carol by Jack Thorne

Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl

Linda Vista by Tracy Letts

My Name Is Lucy Barton by Rona Munroe

Sea Wall/A Life by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne

Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris

The Great Society by Robert Schenkkan

The Height of the Storm by Florian Zeller, translated by Christopher Hampton

The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez

The Sound Inside by Adam Rapp

Because there are more than nine eligible shows, there will be five nominees in this category.

A scene from West Side Story.

Best Revival of a Musical

Without West Side Story, there are no shows eligible for this category and it will probably be deleted — unless, of course, they move the cutoff by a day.

Best Revival of a Play

Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Tom Hiddleston in Betrayal.

Eligible Shows:

Betrayal

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

The Rose Tattoo

A Soldier's Play

Once again, with only four productions eligible in this category, the committee only has to nominate three of them, unless the "difference in votes between the third highest ranked show and the fourth highest ranked show is ten percent or less."

Adrienne Warren in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Best Book of a Musical

Eligible Shows:

Jagged Little Pill by Diablo Cody

Moulin Rouge! by John Logan

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical by Joe Tracz

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical by Katori Hall

There's no "three out of four" rule for any categories other than Best Show. So theoretically, all four of these books can be nominated.

A scene from The Lightning Thief on Broadway

Best Score

Eligible Shows:

The Lightning Thief, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki

This is the only original score from the musicals that are eligible. Two things can happen. They can nominate it and voters can award The Lightning Thief the Best Score Tony by default (the last time this happened was in 1996, when Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black, and Christopher Hampton won for Sunset Boulevard, with no other nominees in the category). They could also choose to nominate the incidental music from any of the plays that are eligible. This is one of the most interesting categories this year.

Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in Moulin Rouge!

Best Director of a Musical

Eligible Artists:

Stephen Brackett, The Lightning Thief

Phyllida Lloyd, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill

Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!

All four of these directors can be nominated, because, once again, there's no "three out of four" rule.

Marisa Tomei and Emun Elliott in The Rose Tattoo.

Best Director of a Play

Eligible Artists:

Arin Arbus, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune

Dexter Bullard, Linda Vista

Carrie Cracknell, Sea Wall/A Life

David Cromer, The Sound Inside

Trip Cullman, The Rose Tattoo

Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance

Richard Eyre, My Name Is Lucy Barton

Jonathan Kent, The Height of the Storm

Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play

Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal

Robert O'Hara, Slave Play

Bill Rauch, The Great Society

Leigh Silverman, Grand Horizons

Matthew Warchus, A Christmas Carol

There will be five nominees in this category, as the number of eligible artists is greater than nine.

Elizabeth Stanley and Heather Lang in Jagged Little Pill.

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill

Lizzi Gee, A Christmas Carol

Patrick McCollum, The Lightning Thief

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!

Anthony Van Laast, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Because there are fewer than nine eligible artists, there only be four nominees in this category, unless there is a tie among candidates for the last slot.

Tomorrow, we will look at the acting categories, which offer a wide swath of potential nominees.